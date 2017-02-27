Raiders smother Flames on Senior Day

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State Raiders shot 52 percent for the game and hit 13 three-pointers in earning an 87-49 Horizon League victory in the regular-season finale Sunday afternoon at the Nutter Center.
