Reward increased to $96,000 in case of slain Indiana teens

WISH-TV Staff Published:
Source: WISH-TV
Source: WISH-TV

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) – The reward for information leading to an arrest for the murders of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, has increased to $96,000 according to Indiana State Police.

The reward has increased more than $40,000 since Feb. 23.

In addition to the reward increasing, investigators relocated on Saturday from Delphi’s municipal building to the Carroll County REMC building.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby tells the (Lafayette) Journal & Courier the new location provides more room as police review thousands of tips into the killings of the two teens.

The Delphi girls’ bodies were found Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the community about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. They vanished the day before while out on the trail.

Authorities have released a grainy photo of a man and audio of a male saying “down the hill” taken from German’s cellphone.

Click here to hear the suspect saying “down the hill.” The audio and photo released of a suspect were taken from the cell phone of one of the victims, Libby German.

If you would like to leave a tip, you are asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786, or you can email your tip to: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

