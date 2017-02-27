Trotwood church breathing new life into old bar

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Trotwood bar that was shut down a few years ago after some high profile murders will soon be showing signs of new life.

A pastor and community members will soon begin to gut and rebuild the former Higgins Station Bar in Trotwood.

“This place has been an eyesore in the community ever since it closed down a few years ago it kind of remind us of death and decay and just kind of bad memories so we wanted to bring life to it revitalize,” Ginghamsburg’s The Point Church Pastor Roz Picardo said.

The bar went dark back in 2009 following two murders, and now the pastor of The Point Church in Trotwood, who manages the property, is trying to bring it back to the light. They’re planning to gut the former bar and turn it into a blessing for the community. Including possibly establishing a non-profit organization in honor of the two murder victims.

“It is going to take a lot of work and a lot of effort but we have a number of individuals that are excited about you know the opportunity to do something good in the community so no matter how hard the effort is going to be we have individuals that are ready to put forth the effort to make sure that this place goes from being an eyesore or a black eye you know to something that turns into something beautiful,” Ginghamburg’s The Point Church Associate Pastor Jeremiah Lewis.

Trotwood mayor Mary McDonald said this is in line with the city’s effort to start anew.

“This is the time to invest in the city of Trotwood while you can afford it because there are wonderful things coming down the pipe in our city,” McDonald said. “Trotwood Is on the move and there is so many great and phenomenal things that are happening in our community now and what we’re seeing is our natural partners are stepping up, they are investing in their properties and really making it a more inclusive community.”

The community work day to help demo the old bar is on March 25 at 9AM.