Trump to sign new travel order on Wednesday

Published:
President Donald Trump speaks in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The president denounced threats against Jewish community centers as "horrible," his first forceful statement against anti-Semitism. Earlier botched attempts to address the issue and an angry encounter with a Jewish reporter last week have fueled concerns that Trump emboldens bigots. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new refugee and immigration executive order on Wednesday, one day after addressing lawmakers at a joint session of Congress.

That’s according to a senior administration official.

Trump initially planned to sign the new order last week, but spokesman Sean Spicer said the president was holding off “to make sure that when we execute this, it’s done in a manner that’s flawless.”

The president’s initial order temporarily halting all entries into the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries was blocked by a federal judge. Trump has vigorously criticized the decision.

The administration official was not authorized to discuss the rollout of the new order publicly and insisted on anonymity.

