DAYTON (WDTN) — A vacant house caught on fire in Dayton early on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire call just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday at a house in the 1500 block of Chapel Street.

When crews arrived, they saw fire on the second floor. Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause is under investigation.