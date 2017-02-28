2 arrested in Dayton drug raids

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. task force served two search warrants Tuesday ending a long term drug trafficking investigation.

30-year-old Olajuwon Howard was arrested Tuesday in a drug investigation. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)
Task force detectives say they raided 2110 University Place and 1046 Shakespeare Avenue in Dayton.

2 NEWS was there when law enforcement searched the home on Shakespeare Avenue.

During the search, detectives found several ounces of fentanyl, heroin, marijuana, three handguns, a rifle, four vehicles and approximately $65,000 thousand dollars in cash from the two residences.

Olajuwon Howard, 30, was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs charges.

 

30-year-old Demone Young was arrested Tuesday in a drug investigation. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)
Demone Young, 30 also was arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability charges.

 

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. task force.

