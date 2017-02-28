2-year-old with heart defect gets invited to prom

BOWLING GREEN, Va. (WRIC) – It’s unusual for a 2-year-old to go as a plus-one at a high school prom, but faced with life-threatening medical challenges, every moment counts for Finn Blumenthal and his family.

Finn was born with a congenital heart defect, spending eight months in the hospital and surviving ten surgeries. Now, he is saying yes to every invitation life brings, even though he hasn’t even started preschool.

In search of a meaningful way to spend prom night, Caroline High School senior Taylor Schafer reached out to her friends on Facebook. Finn’s mother, Kelly Blumenthal saw the post.

“I said, ‘He’s available and he’s got a tux!’” Blumenthal recalled, laughing.

“I think it started out as a kind of joke,” Schafer said. “But then I was like, ‘I’d really love that. That would be awesome!’”

It’s every mother’s dream to see her kids off to prom, but faced with additional high-risk surgeries in the future, Blumenthal knows that tomorrow is not promised.

“You don’t even know what tomorrow will bring, so the fact that Taylor has opened her heart and her prom to our son is incredibly inspiring,” Blumenthal said.

chafer told WRIC she wants people to realize that despite the limitations of congenital heart disease, people like Finn, have the potential be limitless.

“To see Finn going to prom and to see him being normal, dancing with everybody,” Schafer said when asked what she is most looking forward to about prom night.

chafer told WRIC she wants people to realize that despite the limitations of congenital heart disease, people like Finn, have the potential be limitless.

“To see Finn going to prom and to see him being normal, dancing with everybody,” Schafer said when asked what she is most looking forward to about prom night.

“The outreach from Richmond has been incredible,” Blumenthal said.

A limo ride, a tiny tuxedo, plus flowers, dinner and dancing are all coming together for what is sure to be an unforgettable night, especially for Finn’s mom.

“Although he probably won’t remember, just to be able to experience prom is a dream come true as a mom.”

More than 40,000 people follow Finn on his Facebook Page. His mom gives followers a daily look inside their lives, along with Finn’s dad and big brother Mason. The Blumenthals work to spread awareness about heart health across Virginia.

Taylor and Finn just met over the past few months and built a bond. They will get dressed up and hit the dance floor in late April. WRICwill be there when they dance the night away.