3 dead, 2 hurt in California plane crash

Firefighters put out flames after a plane crashed in Riverside, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The deadly crash injured several when a small plane collided with two homes Monday shortly after taking off from a nearby airport, officials said. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Press-Enterprise via AP)
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities now say three people died and two were injured after a small plane carrying them crashed into homes in Southern California.

Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore said Monday night that there were no injuries from the homes, and everyone who might have been inside is accounted for.

Moore had said earlier that four were dead and one of the injured was a resident. He also said more victims from the homes might be found.

The plane was carrying a husband, wife and three teenagers back home to San Jose from Riverside after they went to a cheerleading competition at Disneyland.

Moore says one of the teenagers, a girl, was thrown from the plane on impact and had only minor injuries. She was able to talk to firefighters about what had happened as she was taken to a hospital.

The two homes were destroyed, and there was minor damage to some neighboring homes.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was a Cessna 310 aircraft. It took off from Riverside Municipal Airport.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor says the plane was headed for San Jose when it crashed about a half-mile northeast of the Riverside airport.
Video from a news helicopter showed plane wreckage and at least one home engulfed in flames near the intersection of Central and Streeter Avenue.

