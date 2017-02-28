Agent warns about bad weather & insurance claims

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Many don’t plan for the worst and when it happens it can be costly.

Insurance agents warn when severe weather strikes to make sure you know what’s covered.

Wagner Insurance Agent, Kyle Bergman says have your agent’s phone number handy, snap photos of your home and store them in a safe place.

Bergman says one of the most common mistakes people make are not calling their insurance agent before making a claim. 

He says talking it through first is inportant because filing a claim can cause your insurance to go up.

As for hail and flooding, he says that damage can be the most expensive.

Bergsman says some people don’t know flood insurance is sold separately and hail doesn’t just damage roofs and vehicles, but can knock through windows.

