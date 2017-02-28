Allegiant Air to offer flights from Dayton to Myrtle Beach

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Allegiant Air said Tuesday it will begin offering new flights from Dayton to Myrtle Beach, SC, starting in May 2017.

“Dayton travelers have really embraced Allegiant Air,” said Terrence Slaybaugh, director of Dayton International Airport. “We are excited to see the airline add another destination just in time for flyers who want to get away this summer.”

In a statement from the City of Dayton, officials said flights will run twice weekly beginning May 24 and will continue to be offered through September 6 during the peak summer travel season.

Prices for the new Myrtle Beach flights out of Dayton start as low as $49.

With the addition of this new route, Allegiant will serve four destinations out of Dayton International Airport, including three cities in Florida: Fort Myers/Punta Gorda, Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Pete.

“Our passengers have really come to appreciate the flights Allegiant Air has offered out of Dayton,” Slaybaugh said. “We look forward to being able to expand and continue our relationship with Allegiant into the future.”

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiantair.com.