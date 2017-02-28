BREAKING: Car Drives Into Crowd At Gulf Shores Parade

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A tragic start to Mardi Gras Day on the Gulf Coast. A car drove into a crowd of people before the start of the parade in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The number of injuries is unknown at this time, but there appear to be multiple injuries. A marching band was in the area of the crash.

Video of the scene shows multiple ambulances on scene with several patients of stretchers. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

“A teenage band has just started to march down the parade route when they were struck from behind. The vehicle was apart of the parade,” says Grant Brown, a spokesperson for the city of Gulf Shores.

Portions of Highway 59 and surrounding roads are closed at this time.

City officials are on the scene of the crash. The scene in Gulf Shores has turned from carnival revelry to an emergency response.

The Gulf Shores Parade is officially canceled and the parade route is closed at this time.