Centerville plans community forum on opiods

By Published:
4-24 Centerville Police Dept

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One local city is taking steps to address opioid use in the Miami Valley.

As opioid and heroin use and overdoses continue to rise, the City of Centerville is coordinating a community forum to be held at 6:30 p.m. March 7 in the Police Department.

The city said Tuesday a panel discussion led by Police Chief Bruce Robertson will include representatives from social services, treatment agencies and law enforcement.

Several organizations including TJ’s Place of Hope, Living Hope Church’s Reentry Connection program, ADAMHS and Cornerstone Project are participating in an exhibit area in the Police Department lobby.

Exhibits open at 6:00 p.m. and representatives will also be available following the closure of the forum.

This event is open to the public. For more information, call 433-7151 or visit the city’s website.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s