Centerville plans community forum on opiods

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One local city is taking steps to address opioid use in the Miami Valley.

As opioid and heroin use and overdoses continue to rise, the City of Centerville is coordinating a community forum to be held at 6:30 p.m. March 7 in the Police Department.

The city said Tuesday a panel discussion led by Police Chief Bruce Robertson will include representatives from social services, treatment agencies and law enforcement.

Several organizations including TJ’s Place of Hope, Living Hope Church’s Reentry Connection program, ADAMHS and Cornerstone Project are participating in an exhibit area in the Police Department lobby.

Exhibits open at 6:00 p.m. and representatives will also be available following the closure of the forum.

This event is open to the public. For more information, call 433-7151 or visit the city’s website.