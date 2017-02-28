Charges approved in road rage shooting

By Published:
2-26-huber-road-rage

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police confirm charges are approved for the man accused of shooting at another driver in Huber Heights.

Douglas Motter (Courtesy: Montgomery County Jail)
Police said 42-year-old Douglas Motter shot at another driver, who had three children inside of his car, on Brandt Pike over the weekend. He is in Montgomery County Jail facing felonious assault and weapons charges.

Police said road rage led to the shooting on Saturday. Motter and another driver were out of their cars, yelling at each other. An off-duty Dayton police officer detained Motter until police arrived.

No one was hurt. A bullet hit the victim’s car.

