Church offers “Ashes To Go” for Ash Wednesday

David's United Church of Christ will offer "Ashes To Go" on Ash Wednesday. (WDTN Photo).
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Churches in the Miami Valley are preparing for Ash Wednesday on March 1 to begin the Lenten season.

David’s United Church of Christ in Kettering is offering “Ashes To Go” for the sixth year. Anyone can go to the church’s parking lot, receive their ashes and be on their way.

It’s a chance for those whose work and family lives don’t allow them to stop for an hour to attend a full worship service.

The church’s pastors will be in the parking lot at 170 W. David Road during rush hour drive times Wednesday. They will be there from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 12-1 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

David’s United Church of Christ will hold a traditional Ash Wednesday service inside at 7 p.m.

