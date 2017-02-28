Cops: Good Samaritans stop woman from drowning herself, toddler

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Good Samaritans prevented a Florida woman from drowning herself and a 2-year-old boy in Lakeland on Monday morning.

Detectives say Laquisha Mosley, 21, and a toddler were in a car that crashed into an embankment near the Memorial Boulevard onramp to Interstate-4. Mosley then carried the 2-year-old boy as she climbed a fence and ran into a lake.

Mosley and the boy were submerged in water for at least one minute. Two people ran to help Mosley and the toddler. One of the men helped pull her and the toddler from the lake.

Lakeland police then arrived at the scene. A Lakeland Police Department spokesperson said that the boy was not seriously hurt.

Mosley and the child had been listed as missing and endangered after a relative reported that they never returned home from a trip to the store on Sunday night.

Mosley was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and child endangerment.

