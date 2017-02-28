Day care owner charged in Ohio toddler’s pool drowning death

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — A northern Ohio woman who ran a home day care has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a 22-month-old girl drowned in a pool there and her 23-month-old male cousin was hospitalized.

Forty-eight-year-old Elizabeth Zenda, of Pittsfield Township, turned herself in at the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after being indicted last week on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

She’s free on bond. Court records don’t indicate whether she has an attorney.

Deputies were called to Zenda’s home in October after the two toddlers were found in the above-ground pool. The sheriff’s office said at the time it wasn’t clear how long the children were in the water or how they got inside a fenced area surrounding the pool.