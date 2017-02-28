Fairgrounds deal expected to be finalized in March

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A deal to buy the Montgomery County Fairgrounds is now expected to go through next month.

The University of Dayton and Premier Health announced plans to buy the property in January. The $15 million deal will revitalize the area on South Main Street.

The deal was originally expected to go through in February. 2 NEWS asked Premier Health about the status of the deal. Officials there tell us the deal has not gone through yet. They plan to finalize the purchase by March 30.

The Montgomery County Fair and Dayton Horse Show are expected to go on as scheduled this year. Premier Health and UD will take possession of the property in the fall.

