Former Montgomery County employee sentenced for theft

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former Montgomery County employee was sentenced for theft Tuesday morning.

David Bruns will spend four months in Montgomery County Jail and pay $39,830 to the county from his retirement account.

Bruns stole about $75,000 from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office’s Delinquent Tax Assessment and Collection Unit.

Bruns had worked for Montgomery County since 2006 and the Prosecutor’s Office since 2009. He was fired in August 2016.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office released its victim impact statement. They wrote: “This defendant was employed in a position of trust in our office. He violated that trust by

devising schemes to intercept money paid by individuals who were attempting to initiate foreclosure actions and money that would have gone to owners whose property had been sold

in a foreclosure action after all creditors had been paid. As a result, some foreclosure actions were delayed and money diverted to the defendant for his own personal gain.”

Bruns was taken into custody immediately following the sentencing. He can also never have a finances-related job again.