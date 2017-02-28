Glitch at Amazon takes many websites and services down

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Amazon Web Service, a division of the online retailer that provides online and cloud services to companies suffered a failure Tuesday.

Companies that rely on the service for web hosting and cloud services are all experiencing outages at the same time.

Amazon says that the S3 service is not broken but is experiencing a higher “error rate” than normal and they are investigating the problem.

Tech blogs regard Amazon’s S3 service as one of the most reliable services but access to cloud data is limited or not available none the less.

Websites like SoundCloud appear to be up but no audio can be uploaded to, or downloaded from the service.

