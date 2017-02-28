LIVE: House Democrats on Trump

Congress is set to return to Capitol Hill after a seven week break. (Photo Credit: Mark Meredith)
WASHINGTON (NBC News) – House democrats want the Justice Department to release information on President Trump’s conflicts of interests and Russian ties.

The Democrats will hold a presser to discuss resolution Inquiry directing the Justice Department to provide the House with any and all information relevant to President Trump’s conflicts of interest, ethical violations, and Russia ties.

They are scheduled to speak at 9:15 a.m. and you can watch below:

