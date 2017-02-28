LIVE: House Democrats on Trump

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – House democrats want the Justice Department to release information on President Trump’s conflicts of interests and Russian ties.

The Democrats will hold a presser to discuss resolution Inquiry directing the Justice Department to provide the House with any and all information relevant to President Trump’s conflicts of interest, ethical violations, and Russia ties.

They are scheduled to speak at 9:15 a.m. and you can watch below:

2 NEWS APP users can click here to watch.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another Facebook post or on Twitter for all the latest breaking news