Locals react to President Trump’s speech before Congress

By Published:
President Donald Trump, flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, for his address to a joint session of Congress. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Image via AP)
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – People in the Miami Valley are weighing-in with their reactions to President Trump’s speech before Congress Tuesday.

For Ana Rivera, Tuesday night is a defining moment for Trump in her mind. She’s hoping that he paints he clearer about his intentions with Obamacare and immigration.

Rivera immigrated here legally, when she was 21-year-old. She was able to come here because of her mother who was already here.

Now, 30 years later she’s a business owner–who runs La Colombiana–a Colombian restaurant in Beavercreek.

She believes Trump’s previous rhetoric calling for the deportation of immigrants who are criminals is too broad. She hopes he better outlines his plans for that and healthcare.

We spoke with both her and Cederville University’s Mark Caleb Smith about what Trump can do to win over some people who may be on the fence about him.

“I think if he makes some policy proposals that maybe would be appealing to some democrats,” Cedarville University’s Mark Caleb Smith said. “I think there’s a good chance he will do that actually. Infrastructure spending has been one of his priorities he’s talked about a robust bill and trillion dollars he’s discussed. That could really reach out to some democrats.”

“The premiums are high,” Rivera said. “Maybe they can lower the premiums, but they can keep the benefits like you can have your kids under your insurance and the pre-existing conditions they can be accepted and come up with something that benefits everybody.”

 

