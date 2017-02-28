Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping near Oregon District

By Published: Updated:
Edward Muldrew (Courtesy: Montgomery County Jail)
Edward Muldrew (Courtesy: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and raping a woman near Dayton’s Oregon District in court Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Edward Muldrew, 27, kidnapped a woman at knife-point in the Oregon District on Feb. 4. He is accused of then taking her to the 1200 block of West Third St., where the rape occurred. The suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the incident.

Muldrew is a registered sex offender.

A judge set his bond at $500,000. His next court date has not been set.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s