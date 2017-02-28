Man pleads not guilty to kidnapping near Oregon District

Related Coverage Man indicted for kidnapping, rape near Oregon District

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and raping a woman near Dayton’s Oregon District in court Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Edward Muldrew, 27, kidnapped a woman at knife-point in the Oregon District on Feb. 4. He is accused of then taking her to the 1200 block of West Third St., where the rape occurred. The suspect and victim did not know each other prior to the incident.

Muldrew is a registered sex offender.

A judge set his bond at $500,000. His next court date has not been set.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news