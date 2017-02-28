Man spends 5 days trapped in vehicle after crash

SEQUIM, WA (KING) – A Washington state man is recovering after spending five days trapped in the wreckage of his crashed car.

Richard Jones was rescued Monday morning after the crash was discovered by a man walking his dog.

Nicholas Hoffman was walking his dog, Parker, when he spotted the 1991 Toyota Celica about 20 feet down a steep embankment, surrounded by trees and brush.

“Parker just noticed something over there. He pulled me over and I saw it,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman called 911.

Jones says over the course of five days, he drank his urine because he had no food or water.