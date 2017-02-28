N. Korean diplomats in Malaysia to get Kim’s brother’s body

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A high-level North Korean delegation arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday seeking the body of leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother, the victim of a nerve-agent attack that many suspect Pyongyang itself of orchestrating.

The body of Kim Jong Nam, killed Feb. 13 at Kuala Lumpur’s airport, is at the center of a heated diplomatic battle between North Korea and Malaysia. Pyongyang opposed Malaysian officials even conducting an autopsy, while Malaysia has resisted giving up the body without getting DNA samples and confirmation from next of kin.

The delegation includes Ri Tong Il, former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations, who told reporters Tuesday outside the North Korean Embassy that the diplomats were in Malaysia to seek the retrieval of the body and the release of a North Korean arrested in the case. He said the delegation also seeks the “development of friendly relationships” between North Korea and Malaysia.

Malaysia has confirmed that the victim of the attack is Kim Jong Nam, half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea, however, has identified the victim only as a North Korean national with a diplomatic passport.

The killing of Kim Jong Nam took place amid crowds of travelers at Kuala Lumpur’s airport and appeared to be a well-planned hit. Malaysian authorities say North Koreans put the deadly nerve agent VX on the hands of two women who then placed the toxin on Kim’s face. Kim died on the way to a hospital, within about 20 minutes of the attack.

Malaysian Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali said Tuesday in a text message to The Associated Press that the two women accused of killing Kim Jong Nam — Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong — will be charged with murder Wednesday and would face a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Two other suspects in the killing have been arrested: a Malaysian who is out on bail and a North Korean who remains in custody. Asked if the North Korean will be charged, Apandi said it depends on the outcome of the investigations.

Authorities are seeking another seven North Korean suspects, four of whom fled the country the day of Kim’s death and are believed to be back in North Korea.

South Korean lawmakers said Monday that the country’s National Intelligence Service told them in a private briefing that four of the North Koreans identified as suspects are from the Ministry of State Security, the North’s spy organ.

Kim Jong Nam was estranged from Kim Jong Un. He reportedly fell out of favor with their father, the late Kim Jong Il, in 2001, when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a false passport to visit Tokyo Disneyland.

He had been heading to Macau, where he has a home, when he was killed.

Isolated North Korea has a long history of ordering killings of people it views as threats to its regime. Kim Jong Nam was not known to be seeking political power; he was best known for his penchants for drinking, gambling and expensive restaurants. But his position as eldest son of the family that has ruled North Korea since it was founded could have made him appear to be a danger.

Malaysia continues to seek DNA samples from Kim Jong Nam’s immediate family. He is believed to have two sons and a daughter with two women living in Beijing and Macau.