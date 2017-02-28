No arrests yet in Kettering restaurant assault

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering police have released pictures of two men they would like to talk to about a weekend attack at a local restaurant.

Kettering police want to talk to the men about the attack that happened in the Elsa’s parking lot Saturday night. One man was seriously hurt. No one has been arrested.

Kettering police also released cell phone video of the attack. It shows a man punching the victim. According to the victim, the group of people who attacked him and his friend were talking about President Donald Trump. When his friend told them to “simmer down,” punches were thrown.

If you have any information about the assault, contact Kettering police at 296-2583.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news