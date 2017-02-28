No arrests yet in Kettering restaurant assault

Kettering Police are trying to identify this man in connection with a weekend assault. (Photo: Kettering Police Department)
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering police have released pictures of two men they would like to talk to about a weekend attack at a local restaurant.

Kettering police want to talk to the men about the attack that happened in the Elsa’s parking lot Saturday night. One man was seriously hurt. No one has been arrested.

Kettering police also released cell phone video of the attack. It shows a man punching the victim. According to the victim, the group of people who attacked him and his friend were talking about President Donald Trump. When his friend told them to “simmer down,” punches were thrown.

If you have any information about the assault, contact Kettering police at 296-2583.

