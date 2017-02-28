Ohio State student dies after falling from campus garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio State University student has died after falling from a parking garage.

Police say Madison Paul fell from the top floor of a campus garage around 2 p.m. on Monday. Officials say Paul was taken to Wexner Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Paul’s age was not immediately available.

Ohio State has released a statement about the death.

Ohio State University Police say they do not believe the death is suspicious. An investigation is ongoing.