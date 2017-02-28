Ohio suspect in officer’s slaying faces life without parole

Jesse Hanes (Photo: Dona Ana County Detention Center)
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole for an Ohio man charged with killing a New Mexico police officer, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that 39-year-old Jesse Hanes is charged with murder in connection with the August death of Dona Ana County Officer Jose Chavez.

His trial is set for April.

Third Judicial District Attorney Mark D’Antonio filed a notice Monday saying prosecutors want a sentence of life without parole for Hanes if he is convicted in Chavez’ death.

Prisoners serving life sentences in New Mexico are eligible for parole after 30 years unless there are aggravating circumstances.

D’Antonio says such circumstances would include the killing of a police officer while in the line of duty.

