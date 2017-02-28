Piqua police searching for armed suspect in attempted robbery

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Piqua Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted robbery.

Police say officers were called to the river north of the dam around 6:00 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived they found a man had jumped into the river to escape from a robbery attempt.

Officers learned a man known to the victim threatened him with a gun and demanded he get into a vehicle where money was demanded.

Police believe the incident is related to trafficking in marijuana.

Charges have been filed against Blake Dunn, 18 of Piqua.

Anyone who knows where Dunn can be located is asked to call police. The public is warned not approach Dunn and say he may be armed with a firearm.

