Police investigate connection between two shootings

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead and a 9-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after both were shot in separate incidents.

23-year-old Charles McDonald, Jr. was fatally shot at the Autumn Woods apartments in Trotwood, Monday afternoon.

The boy was shot Monday night after police say a bullet went through the front door of a home on Dennison Avenue in Dayton and into his leg.

According to the boy’s mother who called 911 after he was shot, McDonald is the father of one of her grandchildren.

“My daughter’s baby daddy was shot and killed from the stuff that happened at Autumn Woods earlier,” the woman told a dispatcher.

Authorities have arrested a suspect in McDonald’s murder case, but whoever fired shots at the house on Dennison Avenue hasn’t been caught.

A woman who lives a few doors down on the same street says she heard the gunshots.

“I told my son to get down. Like it sounded like firecrackers. I didn’t know what was going on but the violence needs to stop. It’s getting out of control,” she said. “It’s just pathetic and everybody just needs to get their life together. When a child gets involved, like I said that’s horrible.”

The boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and was back home on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (937)-222-STOP.