Police search for wanted person in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON (WDTN) — Dayton Police went to a house on Shakespeare Avenue looking for a wanted person on Monday morning.

Several officers were at a house in the 1000 block of Shakespeare Avenue, near Lexington Avenue before 7 a.m. on Monday.

2 News saw one person each in the back of two Dayton Police vehicles, but officers on scene would not release any information.

Officers were seen removing evidence from the house.

