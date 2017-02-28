Police search for wanted person in Dayton neighborhood

By Published:
Dayton Police search for a wanted person at a home on Shakespeare Avenue
Dayton Police search for a wanted person at a home on Shakespeare Avenue

DAYTON (WDTN) — Dayton Police went to a house on Shakespeare Avenue looking for a wanted person on Monday morning.

Several officers were at a house in the 1000 block of Shakespeare Avenue, near Lexington Avenue before 7 a.m. on Monday.

2 News saw one person each in the back of two Dayton Police vehicles, but officers on scene would not release any information.

Officers were seen removing evidence from the house.

We’re working to learn more, and when we do, we’ll have that information at WDTN.com.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s