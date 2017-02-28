President Trump’s $54 billion proposed budget increase could impact jobs at WPAFB

By Published: Updated:
Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Photo/WDTN Staff)
Wright Patterson Air Force Base (Photo/WDTN Staff)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) –  President Trump is proposing an additional $54 billion in defense spending and that could have an impact on jobs in and around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“I am very happy,” Dayton Development Coalition V.P. of Aerospace Programs John Ingham said. “To see that this is a potential economic benefit to the region.”

Ingham has been working with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over a decade. He says news of an increase is just one ingredient in a recipe for healthy job growth.

“A 10 percent increase across the board is sizable,” Ingham said. “We’ll see what plays out, but if there’s any money allocated toward research and development then the base stands to gain quite a bit as well as the Dayton region.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the Miami’s Valley’s largest employer and home to U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. A large portion of the Air Force’s research budget–about $4.4 billion dollars–is spent at the laboratory.

The AFRL employs about 10,000 of the base’s 26,000 employees–the size of a small city. Ingham says often times a budget increase means an increase in workers.

“Typically, research and development dollars do translate into job,” Ingham said. “All the companies that support the research lab.”

Ingham says this wouldn’t be the first increase of that size.

“It’s happened in the past, but it typically been the result of an incident, for instance, we had to go to some of our contingency operations,” Ingham said. “But, over the past several years there’s been a decrease in the DOD budget so a 10 percent increase is sizable.”

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s