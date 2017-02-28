President Trump’s $54 billion proposed budget increase could impact jobs at WPAFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump is proposing an additional $54 billion in defense spending and that could have an impact on jobs in and around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

“I am very happy,” Dayton Development Coalition V.P. of Aerospace Programs John Ingham said. “To see that this is a potential economic benefit to the region.”

Ingham has been working with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over a decade. He says news of an increase is just one ingredient in a recipe for healthy job growth.

“A 10 percent increase across the board is sizable,” Ingham said. “We’ll see what plays out, but if there’s any money allocated toward research and development then the base stands to gain quite a bit as well as the Dayton region.”

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is the Miami’s Valley’s largest employer and home to U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. A large portion of the Air Force’s research budget–about $4.4 billion dollars–is spent at the laboratory.

The AFRL employs about 10,000 of the base’s 26,000 employees–the size of a small city. Ingham says often times a budget increase means an increase in workers.

“Typically, research and development dollars do translate into job,” Ingham said. “All the companies that support the research lab.”

Ingham says this wouldn’t be the first increase of that size.

“It’s happened in the past, but it typically been the result of an incident, for instance, we had to go to some of our contingency operations,” Ingham said. “But, over the past several years there’s been a decrease in the DOD budget so a 10 percent increase is sizable.”