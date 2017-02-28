Push for funding to fight against heroin epidemic could be priority on Capitol Hill

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All eyes will be on Capitol Hill Tuesday night as President Trump is set to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress.

Trump will discuss border security, the budget, and his campaign promises, but many are also wondering if president trump will address the nation’s opioid epidemic.

In addition to military spending that could greatly impact Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Congressman Mike Turner said he would like to see Trump address the heroin epidemic that’s crippling the Miami Valley.

Congressman Turner told 2 NEWS he’s advocating for funding to help combat the heroin crisis. He expressed funding for treatment and prevention are vital to saving lives as the number of overdoses have skyrocketed in recent years.

Turner said representatives will guard those government dollars closely as the president’s budget moves forward.

“You know this is an area that the president is focusing in on, that the prior administration had not, and that is interdiction. That is trying to stop heroin from coming into the country. That’s going to be an important effort, cause as we look to prevention, preventing those individuals who might start taking heroin from going down that path. Also then treatment, getting people that are on heroin off, lowering the availability of heroin can also have a huge impact and I know the president is focusing on that,” Turner said.