Restaurant holds 10th annual Mardi Gras celebration

By Published: Updated:
Bar Dumaine, formerly known as Rue Dumaine, is celebrating Fat Tuesday. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek).
Bar Dumaine, formerly known as Rue Dumaine, is celebrating Fat Tuesday. (WDTN Photo/Mike Burianek).

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular Miami Valley restaurant reopened with a new name, just in time for Mardi Gras.

Bar Dumaine, formerly known as Rue Dumaine, is celebrating Fat Tuesday. They’re making food traditionally found at New Orleans Mardi Gras events, including oysters, chicken gumbo and Creole sauce.

The owner and chef of the restaurant, Anne Kearney, lived in Louisiana for more than a decade.

“Mardi Gras was a big part of our lives. It was a very busy time for us as restauranteurs,” Kearney said. “It was also a very wonderful time because we closed the restaurant for the weekend before Mardi Gras because no one was coming to the restaurant for fine dining, they were all out at parades with to go glasses in their hands and enjoying themselves.”

Tuesday is the restaurant’s 10th annual Mardi Gras celebration. They’re open at 1601 Miamisburg-Centerville Road until 11 p.m.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s