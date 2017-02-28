Restaurant holds 10th annual Mardi Gras celebration

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular Miami Valley restaurant reopened with a new name, just in time for Mardi Gras.

Bar Dumaine, formerly known as Rue Dumaine, is celebrating Fat Tuesday. They’re making food traditionally found at New Orleans Mardi Gras events, including oysters, chicken gumbo and Creole sauce.

The owner and chef of the restaurant, Anne Kearney, lived in Louisiana for more than a decade.

“Mardi Gras was a big part of our lives. It was a very busy time for us as restauranteurs,” Kearney said. “It was also a very wonderful time because we closed the restaurant for the weekend before Mardi Gras because no one was coming to the restaurant for fine dining, they were all out at parades with to go glasses in their hands and enjoying themselves.”

Tuesday is the restaurant’s 10th annual Mardi Gras celebration. They’re open at 1601 Miamisburg-Centerville Road until 11 p.m.

