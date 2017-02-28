Severe thunderstorms possible overnight

meteorologist-tara-hastings By Published:
1

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) Severe storms will develop later this evening west of the Miami Valley in Illinois and Indiana. These thunderstorms are expected to then move eastward tonight. Strong winds, hail and even an isolated tornado are all possible with these storms.

“The main concern is the fact these storms will move through after midnight while many people are sleeping,” explains Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings. “It’s important to make sure before you go to bed to have a plan in place in case a warning is issued while you’re asleep.”

It’s always good to have more than one way to receive weather warnings.

You can download the WDTN Storm Team 2 Weather App. It’s free and will alert you when there’s a watch or warning issued for your area.  You can also track the thunderstorms by looking at Live Doppler 2HD radar.

Another way to be alerting of severe weather is a NOAA Weather Radio.

“I like to call a NOAA Weather Radio the smoke detector of severe weather,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings said, “We’re so used to hearing the sound from our phones and may think it could be just another message. The tone of a weather radio is something we’re not used to hearing and can really make a difference.”

The risk of severe weather continues into the first part of Wednesday morning.  Be sure to stay tuned to WDTN on air, online and on social media.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s