Severe thunderstorms possible overnight

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) Severe storms will develop later this evening west of the Miami Valley in Illinois and Indiana. These thunderstorms are expected to then move eastward tonight. Strong winds, hail and even an isolated tornado are all possible with these storms.

“The main concern is the fact these storms will move through after midnight while many people are sleeping,” explains Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings. “It’s important to make sure before you go to bed to have a plan in place in case a warning is issued while you’re asleep.”

It’s always good to have more than one way to receive weather warnings.

You can download the WDTN Storm Team 2 Weather App. It’s free and will alert you when there’s a watch or warning issued for your area. You can also track the thunderstorms by looking at Live Doppler 2HD radar.

Another way to be alerting of severe weather is a NOAA Weather Radio.

“I like to call a NOAA Weather Radio the smoke detector of severe weather,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings said, “We’re so used to hearing the sound from our phones and may think it could be just another message. The tone of a weather radio is something we’re not used to hearing and can really make a difference.”

The risk of severe weather continues into the first part of Wednesday morning. Be sure to stay tuned to WDTN on air, online and on social media.