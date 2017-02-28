Springfield Fire Dept. shares flood safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters in Springfield are prepared to handle flood-like conditions and have some tips for the greater Miami Valley, should any flooding occur.

“We have the system set up to where we know who to call and how to makes those call’s happen,” said Springfield Fire Captain, Jason Phipps.

Phipps, says they train for water rescues so they’re always ready to go.

If severe flooding happens, Captain Phipps says some of the most common causes of death are from cars being swept away.

“One of the biggest things people get caught in, is with their vehicles. They come to a place where the water is flooded and they think, “oh I can probably make it across.” Then they are wrong and their car gets carried down and they are out in the middle of the flood waters,” said Phipps. He also adds that it can sometimes take only a foot of water to move a small car.

In fact, the CDC says more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when a car is driving into hazardous flood water.

If you see a water-covered road, turn around, don’t drown, is a common saying used by the national weather service.

Captain Phipps also reminds people to keep an eye out for emergency workers.

“Anytime we have bad weather, people need to drive more safely. Anytime you see emergency crews out there, be very aware that you need to give them their space and to drive more slowly,” said Phipps.

Fire officials also told 2 NEWS that their biggest recommendation is to check the weather forecasts and be aware of severe weather alerts as they are reported.

