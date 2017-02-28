Springfield to discuss extending medical marijuana ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Another Miami Valley city will discuss extending a moratorium on medical marijuana.

A medical marijuana moratorium is on the Springfield City Commission agenda Tuesday night. Commissioners will hear an emergency resolution on extending the city’s current moratorium. The new ban would end July 5, 2017.

The ban is on the granting of building permits or certificates of occupancy for any building or structure that would allow for the cultivation, processing or retail sale of medical marijuana. City officials said they need more time to review Ohio statutes and zoning codes related to medical marijuana use.

The Springfield City Commission meeting is at 7 p.m.

Piqua, Tipp City, Trotwood, Beavercreek, and Moraine are among the Miami Valley cities that have approved medical marijuana moratoriums since this summer.