Springfield to discuss extending medical marijuana ban

By Published: Updated:
Generic Marijuana plant

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Another Miami Valley city will discuss extending a moratorium on medical marijuana.

A medical marijuana moratorium is on the Springfield City Commission agenda Tuesday night. Commissioners will hear an emergency resolution on extending the city’s current moratorium. The new ban would end July 5, 2017.

The ban is on the granting of building permits or certificates of occupancy for any building or structure that would allow for the cultivation, processing or retail sale of medical marijuana. City officials said they need more time to review Ohio statutes and zoning codes related to medical marijuana use.

The Springfield City Commission meeting is at 7 p.m.

Piqua, Tipp City, Trotwood, Beavercreek, and Moraine are among the Miami Valley cities that have approved medical marijuana moratoriums since this summer.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s