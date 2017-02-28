Strong thunderstorms moving through the area this morning

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for Preble, Montgomery, Greene, Clark and Champaign counties until 7 a.m. Butler, Warren and Clinton counties until 11 a.m.

A line of thunderstorms is heading into the Miami Valley. This line will continue to move southward. It will bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds as it moves through the area.

A wind gust of 56 miles per hour was reported at Dayton International Airport shortly after 5 a.m.

“The main concern is the fact these storms will move through after midnight while many people are sleeping,” explains Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings. “It’s important to make sure before you go to bed to have a plan in place in case a warning is issued while you’re asleep.”

It’s always good to have more than one way to receive weather warnings.

Another way to be alerting of severe weather is a NOAA Weather Radio.

“I like to call a NOAA Weather Radio the smoke detector of severe weather,” Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Tara Hastings said, “We’re so used to hearing the sound from our phones and may think it could be just another message. The tone of a weather radio is something we’re not used to hearing and can really make a difference.”

