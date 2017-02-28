Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield woman is behind bars on drug and child endangering charges.

A Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over a vehicle near Upper Valley Pike and Shrine Road when he saw the vehicle weaving in and out of it’s lane. The vehicle also had a loud exhaust.

The deputy found the registration was for a vehicle reported stolen out of Champaign County. The woman driving the car had a small child in the back, and the deputy said the vehicle was filled with trash, old food and cigarette ashes.

A further investigation found the woman in possession of three different prescription pill bottles with other people’s names on them. The deputy later found the pills were three different kinds of controlled substances and a schedule II controlled substance.

At that point, the deputy arrested Jessica McCombs. She’s facing several charges, including:

  • possession of drugs
  • three counts of possession of a dangerous drug
  • child endagering
  • receiving stolen property
  • driving under suspension.

The child was turned over to Clark County Children’s Services at the scene. McCombs is being held in the Clark County Jail.

Jail records show she is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

