Two weeks until First Four returns to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The road to the Final Four of the 2017 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament begins in Dayton two weeks from Tuesday.

University of Dayton Arena will host the First Four games of the tournament March 14 and 15. UD will install the official NCAA First Four hardwood at UD Arena on March 12.

UD Arena has hosted 113 NCAA tournament games, more than any other site in the country. This will be the 17th consecutive year that the NCAA tournament has tipped off in Dayton.

The First Four brings more than $4 million into the Dayton-area economy.

