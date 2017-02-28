Updated timeline on WSU president search

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is now expected to announce its next president in mid-March.

Previously, the head of the presidential search committee said he expected an announcement on the Board of Trustees decision by the end of February.

Current president David Hopkins is retiring at the end of June. The new president will start July 1.

The two finalists for the position are the chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Deborah Ford, and the chancellor of the Missouri University of Science and Technology, Cheryl Schrader.