Victoria Theatre announces lineup for 2017-18 season

DAYTON (WDTN) — The Victoria Theatre has announced the lineup of shows for the 2017-18 season.

Highlighting the schedule is the Tony-winning play “In The Heights” from Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda.

The play will run from October 3-8, 2017.

Other shows in the Premier Health Broadway series include:

An American In Paris – November 7-12, 2017

The Sound of Music – February 13-18, 2018

Something Rotten! – March 20-25, 2018

The Phantom Of The Opera – April 11-22, 2018

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – May 22-27, 2018

Broadway series season tickets start at $240 for all 6 shows and $278 for all 6 shows plus Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Other shows for the upcoming season include the family series:

How I Became A Pirate – November 4, 2017

Mr. Popper’s Penguins – January 20, 2018

Step Afrika! – March 3, 2018

Journey To Oz – April 7-8, 2018

The Olate Dogs Variety Show – May 5, 2018

Family show ticket packages include $40 per person for 4 shows of $50 per person for 5 shows.

The 2017-18 star attractions include:

Disney’s The Little Mermaid – August 8-13, 2017

Mystic India: The World Tour – October 26, 2017

A Christmas Carol – November 28-29, 2017

The Illusionist Present Adam Trent – December 3, 2017

A Christmas Story – December 12-17, 2017

More shows in the star attractions series could be announced at a later date.

For ticket information, go to Ticket Center Stage, the Box Office or call 937-228-3630 or 888-228-3630.