Victoria Theatre announces lineup for 2017-18 season

DAYTON (WDTN) — The Victoria Theatre has announced the lineup of shows for the 2017-18 season.
Highlighting the schedule is the Tony-winning play “In The Heights” from Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda.
The play will run from October 3-8, 2017.
Other shows in the Premier Health Broadway series include:
An American In Paris – November 7-12, 2017
The Sound of Music – February 13-18, 2018
Something Rotten! – March 20-25, 2018
The Phantom Of The Opera – April 11-22, 2018
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – May 22-27, 2018
Broadway series season tickets start at $240 for all 6 shows and $278 for all 6 shows plus Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
Other shows for the upcoming season include the family series:
How I Became A Pirate – November 4, 2017
Mr. Popper’s Penguins – January 20, 2018
Step Afrika! – March 3, 2018
Journey To Oz – April 7-8, 2018
The Olate Dogs Variety Show – May 5, 2018
Family show ticket packages include $40 per person for 4 shows of $50 per person for 5 shows.
The 2017-18 star attractions include:
Disney’s The Little Mermaid – August 8-13, 2017
Mystic India: The World Tour – October 26, 2017
A Christmas Carol – November 28-29, 2017
The Illusionist Present Adam Trent – December 3, 2017
A Christmas Story – December 12-17, 2017
More shows in the star attractions series could be announced at a later date.
For ticket information, go to Ticket Center Stage, the Box Office or call 937-228-3630 or 888-228-3630.