Victoria Theatre announces lineup for 2017-18 season

By Published:
Victoria Theatre

DAYTON (WDTN) — The Victoria Theatre has announced the lineup of shows for the 2017-18 season.

Highlighting the schedule is the Tony-winning play “In The Heights” from Hamilton’s Lin Manuel Miranda.

The play will run from October 3-8, 2017.

Other shows in the Premier Health Broadway series include:

An American In Paris – November 7-12, 2017

The Sound of Music – February 13-18, 2018

Something Rotten! – March 20-25, 2018

The Phantom Of The Opera – April 11-22, 2018

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – May 22-27, 2018

Broadway series season tickets start at $240 for all 6 shows and $278 for all 6 shows plus Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Other shows for the upcoming season include the family series:

How I Became A Pirate – November 4, 2017

Mr. Popper’s Penguins – January 20, 2018

Step Afrika! – March 3, 2018

Journey To Oz – April 7-8, 2018

The Olate Dogs Variety Show – May 5, 2018

Family show ticket packages include $40 per person for 4 shows of $50 per person for 5 shows.

The 2017-18 star attractions include:

Disney’s The Little Mermaid – August 8-13, 2017

Mystic India: The World Tour – October 26, 2017

A Christmas Carol – November 28-29, 2017

The Illusionist Present Adam Trent – December 3, 2017

A Christmas Story – December 12-17, 2017

More shows in the star attractions series could be announced at a later date.

For ticket information, go to Ticket Center Stage, the Box Office or call 937-228-3630 or 888-228-3630.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s