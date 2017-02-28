WDTN / Dayton’s CW: Food for Friends

“Dayton is the fourth hungriest city in America and we know the need is greater than ever,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV President & General Manager. “WDTN is committed to fighting hunger and help Miami Valley families in need.”

Since 1982, when WDTN-TV developed the first Food for Friends campaign, over 13 million food items have been collected and distributed to needy families through The Foodbank of Dayton and other food pantries throughout the region.

Food for Friends barrels will be located in Kroger stores throughout Montgomery, Logan, Preble, Clark, Clinton, Miami, Shelby, Darke, and Greene counties.