The WDTN/Dayton’s CW Coats for Kids campaign is taking on the challenge of keeping kids warm this winter along with partners St. Vincent De Paul and LCNB Bank.

It is the 33rd year that Coats for Kids is collecting new and washable coats and accessories for children and adults in need.

Coats for Kids has collected and distributed more than 492,000 coats since the campaign began 33 years ago.

