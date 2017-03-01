13 swept up in Darke County drug trafficking indictments

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement in Darke County arrested eight people and charged five more in a drug trafficking investigation.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Union City Police Department began at 6:45 a.m. with a number of arrest warrants in a drug arrest round-up across Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says they had more than 15 arrest warrants issued from indictments for drug trafficking in the county. The warrants are the result of a six-month investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigation Unit.

Charges include Trafficking in Fentanyl, Heroin, Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Marijuana. At least 10 of the cases included trafficking in Heroin. Ten of the suspects have prior criminal histories, with six of them being prior drug charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Five suspects were already in jail on other charges at the time the warrants were issued.

As of Wednesday morning, a total of 13 people are being held in jail pending arraignment on these indictments.

The 13 people arrested or already in jail are:

Dakoda J. Gilbert, 21, Greenville, OH Keagan R. Fair, 27, Greenville, OH Kyllian M. McNutt, 24, Greenville, OH Timothy W. Spurlock, 49, Greenville, OH Rebecca S. Lamma, 57, Greenville, OH Taylor Swartz, 21, Greenville, OH Alexander P. VanHoose, 19, Greenville, OH Shaela N. Thompson, 25, Union City, OH Dustin C. Copp, 27, Greenville, OH Ryan S. Ruppe, 27, Greenville, OH Sierra T. Hill, 30, Union City, OH Lee F. Ware Sr., 47, Greenville, OH Amberly M. Williams, 26, Dayton, OH

