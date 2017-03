DAYTON (WDTN) — A three-vehicle crash in Dayton early on Wednesday morning left two people hospitalized.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of James H. McGee and Third Street.

Police say one person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital and another person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The conditions of those people have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.