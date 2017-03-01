2 NEWS gets a tour of the Montgomery County Jail

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – There are more than half a dozen lawsuits right now against the Montgomery County Jail, alleging civil rights violations.

2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi got a behind the scenes tour of the facility with Chief Deputy Rob Streck.

“The way the jail is being portrayed, that it’s out of control is just not true. It’s not the case,” said Streck.

Before walking into the jail, Streck puts away his firearm. He says the only thing allowed inside the jail is pepper spray and tasers.

It’s designed to hold a little over 900 male and female inmates, that are both separated by gender. As of Wednesday morning, the jail had 804 people locked up.

“A huge struggle is keeping this place running, making sure everything works, lights work and everything is secure,” said Streck.

There are three different types of housing within the facility. It’s equipped with hundreds of surveillance cameras, fire extinguishers and first-aid kits littered everywhere.

The first housing style is called the ‘old-style’ jail or ad seg, which is the most restrictive. Ad seg is where inmates are locked in their cells for most of the day with very few privileges due to violent behavior.

“It’s what people think of when they think of jail. It is inmates inside of housing units that have bars on them,” said Streck.

He says in ad seg inmates are known for throwing urine and feces at officers and can’t be mixed in with the general population of the jail.

The second style, is known as the pod style and was built in the early 1990’s. It’s an open, circular area with seating and outdoor access when permitted. The cells are more spacious and don’t have bars like ad seg. Every cell has a call button to communicate with corrections officers.

“If you treat an inmate fairly, they will treat you fairly that’s the philosophy of this whole jail,” said Streck.

The third type of housing is the dorm housing, which was built in the early 2000’s. Inmates don’t have cells at all and sleep on bunks in an open room, which includes phone access, seating, and a television.

Streck says if anyone violates the rules in the pod or dorm housing, they’ll be taken to ad seg.

2 NEWS reporter Maytal Levi asked, “How many guards do you have on each floor at one time?”. He responded, “It depends on the time of day and watch. We can go all the way to having 48 correction officers, sergeants on duty, and deputy sheriffs to transport in and out of the jail.”

In an exclusive interview with Sheriff Phil Plummer he told Levi he’s looking forward to working with commissioners on a committee and hopefully getting more resources to the jail.

“With mental health issues and substance abuse issues, we have an outdated facility,” said Plummer.

Those inmates dealing with addiction or mental issues are kept on a separate floor under 24 hour watch. Streck says with the heroin epidemic that floor is the busiest.

“We’re not equipped to deal with the increasing amount of services that need to be handled within our jail. We are doing everything we can,” said Streck.

Streck showed Levi the restraint chair where Amber Swink was pepper sprayed by a guard in October of 2016. He says it’s used on inmates who are considered a danger to the public and themselves.

“It looks bad, but it’s recognized throughout every jail and allows people to be restrained without injuring them,” he said.

The sheriff’s office wouldn’t comment on any of the eight pending lawsuits against the jail because they are still pending in court.