Butler county sheriff recalls Madison School shooting one year later

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Its been one year since four Madison Jr/Sr high school students were injured during a shooting inside the building.

It happened on February 29th, 2016.

Butler county sheriff Richard Jones says that day forever changed the community.

“It’s changed it drastically you always feel these things happen somewhere else you don’t expect it to happen here so it’s a total shock. When I was first told that this took place I didn’t believe it because again, it happens somewhere else. So it’s affected the community a great deal it lets you know that it can happen and it can happen right here in your own backyard,” Sheriff Jones said.

The suspect, James Austin Hancock was taken into custody outside of the school just minutes after the shooting.

Four months later, he was sentenced to six years in the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

“I want you to know that I forgive you,” said shooting victim, 14-year-old Cooper Caffrey who read his victim impact statement on the day Hancock was sentenced.

“That wasn’t the Austin that I knew. The Austin I knew was one of my best friends. not the one holding the gun in the cafeteria,” Caffrey said.

Sheriff Jones said weeks before the shooting, his department and the school did active shooter training and is thankful they did.

“The sad thing is we all train for these like fire drills now and have been for years so it’s muscle memory when it happens you don’t have to think about it, it’s muscle memory. Everything was in place everything went well as could be expected that day,” said Sheriff Jones.

Hancock was given three years for each count of attempted murder, totaling a 12 year sentence but if he serves six years with no issues, he will be out of jail by age 21.