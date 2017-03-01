Donations from Pat McAfee, Jim Irsay raise Delphi reward to $211K

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — The reward has climbed to $211,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.

Colts owner Jim Irsay and former Colts kicker Pat McAfee said Wednesday morning they had donated about $100,000 to nearly double the reward.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that they have not arrested anyone in connection to the case.

The bodies of German, 14, and Williams, 13, were found on a Delphi trail on Feb. 14.

Authorities have released a grainy suspect photo they say was captured from video recorded on one of the girls cell phones shortly before they were murdered. An audio recording of a man’s voice was also released.

If you would like to leave a tip, you are asked to call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 1-844-459-5786, or you can email your tip to: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Local businesses and the public are welcome to contribute to the reward money. Checks should be made payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. “Delphi Reward” should be entered on the memo line. Donations can be mailed to 1415 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.

McAfee announced his retirement from football last month.

