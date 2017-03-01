DP&L works to restore power in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service did not issue any tornado warnings for the Miami Valley Wednesday morning, but the area did see thunderstorms and strong wind overnight.

2 NEWS cameras captured trees down in the 100 block of Columbus Street in Dayton and in the 5900 block of Bashore Road in Trotwood. We also found water on the road in the 1700 block of Woodman Drive.

Crews from Dayton Power & Light worked overnight to restore power to customers. At one point, more than 11,000 customers reported being without power in the Miami Valley. Shelby and Mercer counties were the areas most affected.

As of 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, there were about 300 customers still without power in Montgomery County. DP&L crews are working throughout the day to restore power.