Fairborn selects Greene County native for city manager

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – City council in Fairborn has selected Greene County native Rob Anderson as its next city manager.

Anderson has been economic development director in Fairborn since 2015. He has accepted the city manager position.

Fairborn city council agreed they wanted a candidate with a known presence for development in the Miami Valley. They chose Anderson from a pool of 30 candidates.

City council will vote on a resolution to offer Anderson a contract on March 6.

Anderson’s career in city government began as a city planner in Kettering. He then worked as assistant city manager and city manager in Vandalia. He also worked as development director in Clayton.

In November of 2013, 2 NEWS reported that Anderson resigned from Vandalia, after being cited for drunk driving.

“I am honored to be selected as the next city manager of Fairborn,” Anderson said. “I’ve had the opportunity to get to know the people of Fairborn, staff, and council, and I am looking forward to becoming a visible part of this community.”

Anderson is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and Wright State University. He is an adjunct faculty member of Wright State’s College of Urban Affairs.

